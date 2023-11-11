Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Netflix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,967 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Netflix by 20.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Netflix Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $447.24 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.56 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.53. The firm has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

