Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 119 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,721,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,934,000 after acquiring an additional 58,354 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after acquiring an additional 237,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,065,000 after purchasing an additional 824,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,785,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $163.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $167.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In related news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIZ. UBS Group upped their price objective on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

