Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 1.5 %

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Shares of GIL stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.