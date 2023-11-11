Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE MMC opened at $200.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.27. The company has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $200.68.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

