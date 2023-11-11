Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Rambus alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rambus

Insider Activity at Rambus

Institutional Trading of Rambus

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Rambus news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $951,821.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,309 shares of company stock worth $2,006,122 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $62.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.91. Rambus has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $68.54.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Rambus

(Get Free Report

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.