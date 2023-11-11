Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZION. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZION

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 1.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,461 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,695,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZION opened at $32.92 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.