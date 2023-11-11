Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,216.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 263.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

