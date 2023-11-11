Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.20.

VRRM opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.59 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 37,780 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $723,109.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 457,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 13.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 60.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 560,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 210,664 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 17.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 144,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

