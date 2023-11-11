Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Vuzix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. Vuzix has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.06.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 293.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vuzix will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vuzix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vuzix

In other Vuzix news, Director Edward William Jr. Kay bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,945.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vuzix by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,425,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,768,000 after buying an additional 100,543 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 33.6% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 6.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 330,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

