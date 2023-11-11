Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $130.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.88.

Wix.com Trading Up 3.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.20 and a beta of 1.21. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $70.28 and a 12 month high of $102.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the second quarter worth $31,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

