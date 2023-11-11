Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WVE. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $7.12.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.81 million. Research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wave Life Sciences

In other news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 37,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $176,044.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,732 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 372.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 933,688 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 760,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 636,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.