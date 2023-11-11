Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Bowleven (LON:BLVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Bowleven Stock Down 23.1 %

Shares of Bowleven stock opened at GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 8.06. Bowleven has a 1-year low of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.50 ($0.04). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.53.

About Bowleven

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

