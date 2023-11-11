Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Bowleven (LON:BLVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Bowleven Stock Down 23.1 %
Shares of Bowleven stock opened at GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 8.06. Bowleven has a 1-year low of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.50 ($0.04). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.53.
About Bowleven
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bowleven
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Bowleven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowleven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.