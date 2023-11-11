Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Lowered to C$0.15 at Pi Financial

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Pi Financial from C$0.30 to C$0.15 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GRN. Raymond James reduced their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRN

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Stock Up 16.3 %

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

CVE:GRN opened at C$2.78 on Friday. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.78.

(Get Free Report)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.