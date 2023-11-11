Global Ports’ (GPH) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Global Ports Trading Up 1.0 %

GPH opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £171.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -765.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.71. Global Ports has a 52 week low of GBX 78.20 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 265 ($3.27). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 228.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,975.76.

Get Global Ports alerts:

About Global Ports

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.