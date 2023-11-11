Relx (LON:REL) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,270 ($40.37) price objective on the stock.
REL has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec raised shares of Relx to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.18) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.19) to GBX 2,860 ($35.30) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($38.27) to GBX 3,170 ($39.13) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,752.44 ($33.98).
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
