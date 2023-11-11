Relx (LON:REL) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2023

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Relx (LON:RELFree Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,270 ($40.37) price objective on the stock.

REL has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec raised shares of Relx to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.18) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.19) to GBX 2,860 ($35.30) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($38.27) to GBX 3,170 ($39.13) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,752.44 ($33.98).

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REL

Relx Price Performance

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,955 ($36.48) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,247.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 2,204 ($27.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,980 ($36.79). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,816.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,642.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30.

About Relx

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.