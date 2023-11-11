Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,200

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($41.97) to GBX 3,200 ($39.50) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WIZZ. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.22) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wizz Air to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,860 ($47.65) to GBX 3,000 ($37.03) in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,890 ($35.67).

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 1,655 ($20.43) on Friday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 1,518.50 ($18.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,229 ($39.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,843.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,391.03.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

