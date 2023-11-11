Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Given New GBX 96 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 94 ($1.16) to GBX 96 ($1.19) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the homebuilder’s stock.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

LON TW opened at GBX 117.10 ($1.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.28. The company has a market cap of £4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.25, a PEG ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 94.68 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 132.07 ($1.63).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

