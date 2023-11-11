Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Given New GBX 96 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 94 ($1.16) to GBX 96 ($1.19) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the homebuilder’s stock.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance
LON TW opened at GBX 117.10 ($1.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.28. The company has a market cap of £4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.25, a PEG ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 94.68 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 132.07 ($1.63).
About Taylor Wimpey
