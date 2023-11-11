Commerce Bank Buys 7,195 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.12% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $47,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.