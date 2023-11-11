Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,492,000 after acquiring an additional 172,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,189,000 after acquiring an additional 77,961 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,739,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,514,000 after acquiring an additional 224,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EL opened at $114.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.