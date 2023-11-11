Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,948 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,921,191,000 after acquiring an additional 363,709,934 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 854.8% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after acquiring an additional 922,054 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after acquiring an additional 726,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,119,000 after acquiring an additional 433,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $147.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.41. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $192.35.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.02%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.54.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

