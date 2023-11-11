Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 55,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LEG opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 117.20%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

