Commerce Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $336.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

