Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $802,968,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.0 %

PGR opened at $160.39 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $161.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.53.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

