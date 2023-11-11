Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.13.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $413.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.75. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $419.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

