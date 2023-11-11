Commerce Bank Has $5.06 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 40,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Clorox by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.9 %

CLX stock opened at $133.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.65. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.89%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

