JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 128.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMJ opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $25.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.4101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th.

