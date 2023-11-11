Commerce Bank Acquires 26 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 565.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 64.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $792.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $711.98 and a 200-day moving average of $715.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $534.01 and a 52-week high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

