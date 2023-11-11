Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 65.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $330.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.60. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $295.95 and a 1 year high of $423.97.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pool

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.