Commerce Bank Reduces Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 29,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $1,007,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $378.51 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $409.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.33.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.