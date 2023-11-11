The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Toro by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 100,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 40,625 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Toro by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. TheStreet lowered Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.60. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

