Commerce Bank Acquires 15,020 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 319.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in ResMed by 72.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,417 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Up 0.1 %

RMD opened at $143.60 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

