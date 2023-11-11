Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 273.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Equifax by 118.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 94.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

Equifax Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $184.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.36. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

