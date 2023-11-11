Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 650,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,313,000 after buying an additional 30,436 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VMI. StockNews.com cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $201.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.03. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $353.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Further Reading

