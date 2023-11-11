Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $262,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,241 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.32.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.