799 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after buying an additional 956,089 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,310,000 after buying an additional 825,816 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $288.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.36.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.