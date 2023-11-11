Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases Shares of 8,000 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1,197.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 368.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

