Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 339 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 12.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 134.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 141.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after buying an additional 1,119,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 76.15%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.