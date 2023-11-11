Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $421,000 Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 86.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

