Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 1,496 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.00. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $36.36.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 22,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $648,506.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,538.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,473,871.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,609,302.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 22,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $648,506.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

