Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $193.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $175.70 and a twelve month high of $215.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.