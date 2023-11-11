Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $30,540.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $30,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $104.51 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $113.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HURN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

