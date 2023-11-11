Adrian David Thomas Purchases 500 Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Adrian David Thomas bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$67.00 per share, with a total value of C$33,500.00.

Adrian David Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, November 2nd, Adrian David Thomas purchased 500 shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$72.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of HPS.A stock opened at C$71.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.97. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a one year low of C$18.00 and a one year high of C$75.16. The firm has a market cap of C$655.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$69.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HPS.A

About Hammond Power Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.