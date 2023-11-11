SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Trading 14.8% Higher

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) rose 14.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.49 and last traded at C$6.20. Approximately 100,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 81,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.40.

SunOpta Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.44. The stock has a market cap of C$705.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.62.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of C$279.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

