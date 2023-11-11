Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Lifted to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

GMAB has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research cut Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genmab A/S from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $638.00.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

