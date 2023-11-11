Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HALL opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 135.49%. The firm had revenue of $40.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $292,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

