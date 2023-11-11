Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,065.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,065.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 661,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,119,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,856 shares of company stock worth $4,982,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 674.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 325,007 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 428,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 192,083 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,881,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 272,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

