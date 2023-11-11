Piper Sandler Trims Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Target Price to $10.50

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HOOD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $134,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 661,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,119,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 661,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,119,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 27,832 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $260,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,856 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,233 over the last three months. 20.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

