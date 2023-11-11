StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $28.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTIM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

