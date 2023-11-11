Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Coffee has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coffee

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coffee by 186.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Coffee in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Coffee by 78.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

