Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of Coffee stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Coffee has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
