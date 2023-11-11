IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.69.

Shares of IDYA opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $31.23.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 978 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $25,819.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $377,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $52,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $25,819.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

